Commercial shrimp season reopens, offers delight for seafood lovers

Coastal Fisheries Science Director Mark Fisher said they have been closing the season this time of year since 1959.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people might still be coming to terms with crawfish season coming to an end, but seafood lovers need not fret, because the commercial shrimp season reopens this Saturday.

Coastal Fisheries Science Director Mark Fisher said they have been closing the season this time of year since 1959, and they advise that patience is important when it comes to shrimp.

"The purpose of this gulf closure is to allow the brown shrimp to grow up to a larger and thus more valuable size. Otherwise, if it is open they would be harvested and they'd be catching lots of small shrimp," he said.

Fisher said that this year is slightly below average in terms of abundance, and the shrimp are slightly smaller than usual.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!