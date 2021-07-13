Hazmat Olympics for inspectors, highway safety patrols at the American Bank Center

The event allows for inspectors to compete at the state level for the chance to go to nationals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inspectors and highway safety patrol from across Texas made their way to Corpus Christi's American Bank Center for the 2021 Texas Challenge. It's also known as the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Challenge.

Sergeant Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the event allows for inspectors to compete at the state level for the chance to go to nationals.

Each truck has been staged with specific infractions and it's their mission to identify those infractions against the clock.

"Your larger commercial vehicles are out there, 80,000 pounds rolling on the highway to make sure they are where they need to be so the drivers are driving safely not only for themselves but everyone on the roadway," Sgt. Brandley said.

There were big rig inspections, school busses, even tanker trucks all underwent level one inspections at the challenge.

