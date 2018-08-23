Port Aransas (KIII News) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush decided to visit the Coastal Bend on Thursday.

With the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaching, Bush decided he stop in Port Aransas to discuss Harvey relief efforts and see how far the city has come since the hurricane hit.

Aside from Port Aransas, Bush also made a stop at Victoria and visited the port in Corpus Christi.

