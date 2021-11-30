Commissioner candidate who claimed he was drawn out of district will no longer run for office

"I was born and raised in Nueces County and I am heavily invested in the community," said Nueces County Commissioner candidate Larry Elizondo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioner Precinct 2 candidate has announced he will no longer run for office after his neighborhood was drawn out of his district map during redistricting.

When county commissioners passed a new redistricting map, the re-drawing of the lines that make up county precincts came under fire by a political candidate. Larry Elizondo who had already announced his candidacy for the Precinct 2 set against incumbent Judge Joe A. Gonzalez claims it was intentionally done to exclude him from running.

Elizondo said in a news release his value of "morals and appreciation for ethics" wouldn't allow him to run to represent a different district.

"Although our team has received notification that I would still be allowed to pursue the position, my high level of morals and appreciation for ethics will not allow me to continue the path of living in one district and representing another," Elizondo said.

Elizondo added that serving the residents of the Coastal Bend has always been his first priority.

"I was looking forward to utilizing my years of experience collaborating with government officials and agencies at the local, national, and international level to benefit Nueces County," Elizondo said.

