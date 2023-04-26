County commissioners vote on attorney to represent Mark Gonzalez moving forward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning as District Attorney Mark Gonzalez's legal council.
Earlier this month, commissioners told Gonzalez that if they pay for his attorney, they want to choose that attorney, having him submit a list of three names to be considered.
Manning will replace Gonzalez's current attorney Chris Gale. Manning is no stranger to Gonzalez, having worked under him as the first assistant district attorney.
News Director Wes Wilson contributed to his report.
