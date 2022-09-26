Commissioners vote to add second story to new Bob Hall Pier

Joe A. Gonzales was one of two dissenting votes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of the iconic Bob Hall Pier was top of mind for county leaders Monday, who voted to approve re-allocating funds to add a second floor onto the new structure.



In a special meeting to discuss funding called by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, county commissioners approved using money from the $26 million project to add a second story to the new Bob Hall Pier.



Monday, the pier was gone, with only the former Mikel Mays' restaurant still standing.



Commissioners voted to shift $2 million earmarked for the restaurant and concession’s first-floor expansion. Now, instead, it will be built up.

Mikel Mays’ current operator May Mendoza said the change would provide more square footage, and just made sense.

"This is a huge victory,” she said. “We have been fighting this for a year. We had an ad hoc committee that did two surveys. Over 2500 people, almost 90 percent, said they wanted a second floor."