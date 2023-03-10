Committee meets to discuss pay raise for Corpus Christi lifeguards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lifeguards are on the front lines of our area beaches, working to keep you and your family safe.
And Tuesday night, the Island Strategic Action Committee met at Seashore Middle Academy to advocate for putting more money into those lifeguards’ pockets.
“It’s a really good idea to be competitive with pay,” said ISAC Chairman Jay Gardner. “We know you’ve gotta pay more to have good people. And lifeguards, like police and firefighters, you don’t want to short-change that end of the stick."
The national average for a lifeguard is around $15; Corpus Christi beginning lifeguard job postings start at $13.95.
The group hopes to be able to compete with other coastal areas such as Port Aransas and Galveston for talent by boosting pay to about $18 an hour.
