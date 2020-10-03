CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Spring Break, and that means crowds will be hitting the beaches and many families will be looking to take in the scenery.

Of course, City officials want to make sure everyone stays safe this Spring Break. 3News spoke with a medical expert about the common injuries that send people to the emergency room this time of year.

"Enjoy yourself but please, everything in moderation," Dr. Kim Onufrak said. "The sun, the alcohol."

It's party time in the Coastal Bend with college kids and families from all over descending on local beaches these next couple of weeks. Onufrak with Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor's Regional Hospital said she sees a lot of problems with people who are overindulging. Alcohol intoxication is a major problem -- people vomiting, disoriented, and of course, when drunk people end up behind the wheel, it can lead to disaster.

"We can also see a lot of motor vehicle accidents," Onufrak said. "When you put a lot of Spring Breakers together there's going to be a lot of alcohol, and sometimes their judgement is not the best."

Other issues include dehydration and sunburn, which don't seem like a big deal but skipping the sunscreen and water can land you in the emergency room.

Dr. Onufrak said avoiding problems during Spring Break comes down to common sense. You can still have fun while staying safe.

"Just make sure you're getting plenty of water, wear your sunscreen, and practice your safety measures," Onufrak said.

