Community celebrates grand opening of Gibson Elementary School's new campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School has been in session for almost 6 weeks now, but on Thursday, community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gibson Elementary School campus.

Principal Julissa Segovia said the improvement is 70 years in the making. Segovia added that the school now has much more space and larger classrooms.

Other improvements made include new safety features, upgraded technology, and learning centers to help children improve.

