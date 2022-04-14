Community continues to honor late convenient store owner on the 8th anniversary of his brutal death

59-year-old Benjamin Mustafa was regarded as a family man and someone who cared about his customers. He was gunned down in front of one of his kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved convenience store owner who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt eight years ago is remembered, and honored on the anniversary of that crime, each year.

The shooting happened in April of 2014 at the corner of Brownlee Boulevard and Ayers Street, with the victim being 59-year-old Benjamin Mustafa.

Jen Allende, daughter of Mustafa, said that even after 8 years, the impact of her fathers death still hits close to home.

"There's six of us, so we were all young and everyone's wondering, the rock of our family is taken away from us," Allende said.

Mustafa was regarded as a family man and someone who cared about his customers.

"Ben Mustafa was a good friend of mine. I used to come in here and talk politics with his all the time and community activism," said family friend La Lisa Hernandez.

Allende added that at the core of his being, Mustafa understood human compassion, making sure any who entered his store never left emptyhanded.

"I know tons of people that never had food, or bread or eggs and they'd come in and he'd say 'go get some food, go get some eggs for your family," Allende said. "Kids that came in, the mom would say 'you can't have this candy' he'd say 'here's a bag' and he'd give them a brown bag and he'd let them just fill it up with all this candy."

Mustafa's walk of reembrace started a year after his death, and every year on the anniversary he was killed, family and friends get together and walk to show peace and unity.

"We want to take back our little block here," Hernandez said. "Take back our neighborhood and let people know that we got to stop the violence by coming together."

Mustafa's family renamed the business to "Ben's Community Market" and want the community to know any and all are welcome.

