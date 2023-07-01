Community donations help nonprofit robbed last year thrive

With the help of the community, the nonprofit organization is excited to see what opportunities await them in 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last year in September 2022, Special Hearts in the Arts was robbed of their musical instruments, electronics and a TV.

The burglary was a devastating blow as some of the equipment taken was used to connect students via Zoom. However, with the help of community donations, they have reopened in a new location downtown.

Founder and executive director of Special Hearts in the Arts, Sherri Davis spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It was just so God-led, that I feel like there's more good people in the world than there is bad."

After our report aired back in September, the community showed their support. "We ended up with five televisions, musical instruments, donations, financial donations." Davis explained.

The students of the organization, are referred to as "special hearts." They wrote thank you notes to the donors. "We just want to thank the community for stepping up and helping us out." Davis said.

Chief Operating Officer, Idali Duarte Montes spoke with 3NEWS and said, "The kids are really excited; they feel like they can spread their wings out here and actually express themselves."

With the help of the community, the nonprofit organization is excited to see what opportunities await them in 2023. Montes said, "It's really touching, and it makes us feel good knowing we're heading in the right direction. And making an impact on this community."

Davis shared that "special hearts" have a lot planned this year. They will be performing all over the city as well as their new facility downtown. They also have security measures in place.

Special Hearts in the Arts is always taking donations.

