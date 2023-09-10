The Bayside Area Development planning team wants to hear from you

What area city leaders are looking at is between South Padre Island Drive to the Crosstown Expressway over to Morgan - an area that is roughly 16-square miles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bayside Area Development planning team met with the Committee for Persons with Disabilities recently to find out what areas needed to be addressed, such as transportation. The city planning team wants to make sure every resident who would like to participate in the online survey has their voice heard.

Annika Yankee is on the city planning team for Corpus Christi. Her team has identified areas that need to be consulted by specific residents.

“People don’t necessarily need a car to go everywhere," she said. "They can enjoy their neighborhoods by walking and biking. It was important for letting the Committee for Persons with Disabilities know that that idea was in this plan. Because ways to improve walking and biking could help to better serve people who do have disabilities and may not be able to drive."

Yankee wants to assure residents that there is something for everyone to explore in this development plan.

“We really do strive for transparency in this process because we can’t write this plan without people participating," Yankee said. "This is really just a fun opportunity for people to get involved… and tell us what they think about the future of their neighborhoods.”