Community garden in Corpus Christi gets generous donation from Reliant Energy

The goal of the garden is to provide fresh produce and educate everyone on the importance of food sources and various life skills.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The impact of February's historic winter freeze took a tremendous toll on vegetation all over Texas and the Coastal Bend.

Many of the plants and vegetables that grow here weren't able to make it through the freezing conditions. That includes many of the items grown in the community garden at the Antonio E Garcia Arts and Education Center.

On Thursday, Reliant Energy donated $50,000 to the Mayor's Community Gardens Restoration Program to help get it back up and running.

The goal of the garden is to provide fresh produce and educate everyone on the importance of food sources and various life skills.

"This is bringing something back that it's really needed and again it's not something that is prioritized and so we had a wonderful turnout which shows that people are very much behind this and people need it," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

The community garden is always looking for donations of seeds, compost and garden equipment throughout the year.

They also need volunteers! Anyone wanting to help out can call (361) 825-3600 to set up a day to get involved.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.