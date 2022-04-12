Community gathers for live nativity scene at First Baptist Church

Those who attended enjoyed a self-guided walk with live music from a children's choir, real animals and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The perfect way to kick-off the holidays happened over at First Baptist Church today with a live nativity scene.

The event is held year after year for the community to learn the story of the holy night with family and friends.

Senior pastor of the church, Brian Hill told 3NEWS that this is the best time to come together and enjoy the live experience. ''Make the most of every moment, this is one of those moments. It's an opportunity for our church family to share with their friends their neighbor their family and come out and make the most of every moment." Hill explained.

Everyone was able to take home a special ornament as a keepsake.

