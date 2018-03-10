Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Community health workers were given a special day named in their honor.

On Friday, Sept. 28 Community health workers were given the day of honor.

The professionals are in charge of outreach and education on common diseases and health issues.

"Day in day out visiting the people that are in need of health care, going to their homes, their apartments seeing that they're taken care of, we can't say enough about their hard work," council member Greg Smith said.

According to the group of the health workers, the recognition inspires them to continue their life-changing work in the Coastal Bend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII