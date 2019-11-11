CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is honoring their beloved veterans by sponsoring a flag in their name.
The annual Flags for Heroes is put on by the Corpus Christi Rotary Club. Each flag is displayed on Ocean Drive.
3News reporter Taylor Alanis was Live at the First Baptist Church.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large