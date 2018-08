Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Coordinators discussed vice president Mike Pence returning to the Coastal Bend for the one-year anniversary of hurricane Harvey's landfall as well as the block party celebrating resilience of the community.

There will be music, face-painting, food, and networking opportunities.

The event is taking place between Main and Wharf streets.

Money raised is helping the Rockport Little Theatre.

