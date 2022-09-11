Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary

You may have seen a few familiar 3NEWS faces among Wednesday's guests.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday.

This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community.

Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices in the Corpus Christi area -- which included 3NEWS' very own Barbi Leo, Jeremy Landers and Joe Gazin.

3NEWS spoke with Gloria Hicks who said the guests really mean a lot to the campus and children.

"This helps their self esteem to know people care about them and will come and actually spend their time and read them stories," she said. "So it's a great day and I love reading and I think if we can get them to read they can do anything."