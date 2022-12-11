Sinton community remembers wrong way crash victim, Betsy Mandujano

Betsy Lorna Mandujano was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, where she was surrounded by her friends, family and community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Sinton mourned the loss of 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano who passed away in the crash involving a wrong way driver on the Harbor Bridge.

Mandujano tragically lost her life in a head-on collision with a wrong way driver on the Harbor Bridge, November 2.

Last weekend, the San Patricio Sheriff's Office held a candlelight vigil to remember her life and express what she meant to the force as a communications operator for the department. Sheriff Oscar Rivera hired her 10 years ago.

"She had a good saying that always said, 'we're the best when you're at your worst,' and she was so true about that," Rivera explained.

Felony arrest warrants show 35-year-old Roxanne Palacios will face three charges. Two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, and intoxication assault with a vehicle with significant bodily injury.



Mandujano was surrounded by the love of her family, friends and co-workers as they laid her to rest.

