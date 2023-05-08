Community organizations come together for Operation Safe Return

The event offered free school supplies, physicals, health screenings and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Operation Safe Return took place today, August 5 at the American Bank Center.

The event gave parents a chance to grab not just school supplies, but physicals, health screenings and more.

Community organizations from all over the Coastal Bend were in attendance handing out supplies as well as encouragement, and hope for our area students.

Miguel Lopez is the Community Outreach Ambassador for Driscoll Health Plan, he spoke with 3NEWS and said, "these children are our future, we need to feed into them so they can be successful out of high school going into college or the workforce. It starts at a young age."

Our very own 3NEWS talent attended the event, including Leslie Adami, Rudy Trevino, Chris Thomasson and more!

