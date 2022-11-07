Community symbol reopens and makes a splash in Ingleside

City officials said the project was two years in the making and their hope is that the pool reopening will bring the community together.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Charles H. Doherty Municipal Swimming Pool reopened in triumphant fashion, Friday morning.

City officials and the public were invited to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event there were free hot dogs, refreshments, and goodie bags for all who attended.

The pool hasn't been operational since Hurricane Harvey struck the town back in 2017, and the city pulled out all the stops during construction. Updates included new pool liner, plaster, a deck, and slide equipment.

City officials said the project was two years in the making and their hope is that the reopening will bring the Ingleside community together.

"Actually, today is the culmination for what I would say is the new beginning of the quality of life in Ingleside," said Ingleside City Councilman Steve Diehl.

They said this is only the beginning of a slate of projects geared toward quality of life improvements in Ingleside.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.