ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton community is mourning the loss of one of their outstanding first responders.

41-year-old Keith Hammes was involved in a fatal rollover accident Tuesday on Highway 35 Bypass.

Hammes' coworkers call him a hometown hero. Hammes was the first one to help out, especially in the face of a disaster like Hurricane Harvey.

Hammes served the Rockport area for over 20 years. He worked for Allegiance Ambulance, and his colleagues say he was the go-to for any questions.

Hammes was hailed a hero for staying during Harvey, to take care of others who stuck out the storm.

"He was a friend to a lot of us, a, a teacher, a mentor he loved his job, a- he loved his family," supervisor Stephanie Newsom said.

To help Hammes' family during their time of need, the Allegiance Department brought in therapy dogs for Hammes children.

Family and friends are working to put together a fundraiser and a Paypal account to help the family.

