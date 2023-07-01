Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva

Many came together to provide a little financial relief as the family of Amethyst go through such a difficult time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day.

The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs.

Less than a week after Amethyst Sistine Silva was shot and killed near her home, her family is still grieving.

Her father, Robert Silva, said the arrest of Deonis Poindexter and Jacob Leal does not provide relief since their charges were not enough to keep them in jail.

Silva told 3NEWS, "They changed my life forever, these guys, and to live right down the street from me, it's a punch in the gut." He said. "This is not a game; they took my baby's life. My 11-year-old had nothing to do with nothing. She wanted to go out and see the colors in the sky. Instead, they made her an angel."

Family friend Pete Trevino worked with the owner of Taqueria Mi Ranchito. He said they cooked about 2,000 chicken leg quarters.

Trevino spoke with 3NEWS and said, "They may never get over it, you know, but at least they'll have comfort knowing that the city came together to, to raise to make sure that their daughter was laid peacefully."

Many came together and showed their support, and for just $12, provide a little financial relief as the family go through such a difficult time.

Amethyst's mother, Melinda Cruz told 3NEWS, "It means a lot to all of us that everybody's opening their arms and hands for us. Everybody's been there for us, no matter what, everywhere we go."

Cruz described how they made a t-shirt to honor her daughter. She said the photo came from a trip to Temple, TX and her love for butterflies. "She sat down, and she said, 'I'm going to be a butterfly Mommy.' So, I took a picture of her and, when you see a butterfly think of my baby." Cruz explained.

Trevino said about 100 people volunteered to help, many not knowing each other or the family. He said that speaks to the community's desire to help as the family overcomes the tragedy.

