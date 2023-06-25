Community shows support for Eriya Ruiz during benefit

Chicken, sausage, rice and beans were served, with all profits going straight to Eriya's family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held in honor of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz who was tragically killed in the city's south side in early June on Pennine Way.

The BBQ-benefit was held at the Valencia Event Center on Ayers Street. Chicken, sausage, rice and beans were served for $12.

Local businesses extended a helping hand in this time of tragedy. Benefit organizers told 3NEWS that 100-percent of proceeds will be going straight to Eriya's family.

Benefit organizer, Pete Trevino spoke with 3NEWS and said, "even past the benefit, we still keep them in our prayers, there's a couple of families here we've done benefits for, that came to show support. They have lost a child or a loved one and they wanted to pay it forward. They've come out here to help, and even donated drinks."

