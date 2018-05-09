Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A U.S. Army veteran who passed away last week received a proper send-off on Wednesday thanks to some caring volunteers.

Most who were on hand for the funeral never knew the veteran. He was homeless as his life came to an end.

When the community got word that James Eugene Giles did not have any family or next-of-kin to attend his funeral, they stepped in to give a final salute to an American hero.

While little is known about Giles, he did serve his country. That was enough for Robin Smith.

"I found out yesterday he didn't have anyone to be with him, and it's wrong that any veteran should be buried alone, so I came out," Smith said.

Smith is among those from the community who answered the call to pay their respects to Giles at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.

"I didn't know him. Never heard of him before. That doesn't matter. All that matters is that he was a veteran and we lost one of our own, and we need to take care of our own," Smith said.

The cemetery's Honor Guard made sure there were full military honors, and Giles' casket was donated by the Guardian Funeral Home. The Patriot Guard Riders of South Texas lined up to make sure their fellow veteran received the respect he deserves.

"I believe we owe it to them. It's an honor to provide something as simple as a casket and a service for someone who was truly deserving of this honor," Funeral Director Thomas Pena said.

Wednesday would have been Giles' 56th birthday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII