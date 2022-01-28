Community steps up to show support to young girl diagnosed with brain tumor

The event was put together by a neighborhood friend with the help of the "Their Day Foundation" from Garza herself.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few months ago, 10-year-old Sophia Garza was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Members of the community set up a drive thru parade in hopes of putting a smile on Garza's face.

From honks of support, to signs and balloons from friends, family and strangers, many residents showed up to give their support.

Garza was showered with love in the truest sense. The event was put together by a neighborhood friend with the help of the "Their Day Foundation" from Garza herself.

"I'm Happy with everyone supporting me," Garza said. "Just everyone, what they're doing for me, I just like what they're doing for me. I like how they're doing it all. They don't have to but they want to, to make me happy, to make me laugh, to do everything."

According to the foundation they're planning another event for Garza soon.

