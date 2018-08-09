Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Kids had a fun day of story-telling as they celebrated National Literacy Day on Saturday.

It was part of the "Community Helpers Read Aloud Event" put on by the Early Scholars Academy.

Members from all over the community helped out, and even our very own Steven Cavazos read to some of the kids.

Not only does it help children get an idea of what they want to be when they grow up, but it also teaches them the importance of literature.

"Literacy is a big part of their growth," ESA member Kathleen Ford said. "Overall, I mean they're constantly reading no matter if they're reading numbers, doing their math problems, or just reading books. It's very important to promote education."

This was just one of the many events held by the Early Scholars Academy.

Members say they want children and parents to enhance their reading by coming to these events and reading at home.

