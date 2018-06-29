The Salvation Army is seeing a huge response from the community in the aftermath of a break in and theft from the organization's food pantry.

More than 30 volunteers took time out of their day Friday to help sort close to 300 bags of food and hygiene products. The Coastal Bend Food Bank, the Kennedy Foundation and H-E-B all came together and helped them continue their mission.

"We unite as a community and we can get back to helping those that are in so much need," Salvation Army Capt. Patrick Gesner said. "So we are so grateful to all of our wonderful volunteers who come out and help us."

The Salvation Army plans to reopen the food pantry next Tuesday to distribute the bags of food.

