Community turnout shows MLK march organizers that King's message resonates

For the first year, the event began on the steps of city hall and wound its way through Downtown to the Church of the Good Shepherd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi offices may have been closed Monday, but the parking lot was still full.

For the first time ever, the 37th annual MLK Day March began at the city hall steps.



The streets of Downtown Corpus Christi were filled with a different energy, as dozens of people marched for a cause.

"We all recognize that we are suffering -- and we know what that means, so seeing everyone come together to share the message of love Dr. King shared is beautiful," said participant Dorothy Pena.



The march to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King was filled with people from all walks of life.



"It was amazing,” said participant Dashawn Gilmore. “I got to see a lot of things I don’t normally get to see."



The Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority helps organize the event, and group member Nikela Pradier said introducing new ideas and experiences to different generations of people is what makes the annual event so powerful.



"We were definitely able to convey the message that keeping the legacy of Dr. (Martin) Luther King alive is not for one group of people – it’s for our whole community, and we see that in our turnout today," she said.

Pradier said that, among all of those who came out to show their support, it was also a morale-booster to see city staff in the mix.



"I think (participants) are encouraged to see so many of their local elected leaders out here supporting the cause as well,” she said. “We definitely feel the boost in the energy."