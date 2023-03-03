Company builds new road as an olive branch for building oil-storage facility next door

The Suburban subdivision is along Callicoatte Road, just south east of Calallen. A former county commissioner for the area applauds the move.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several years ago, residents of the Suburban subdivision off Callicoatte Road, just south of Calallen, were upset.

That’s because they said they weren’t notified -- and say they didn't have any say -- over the construction of a huge oil-storage facility being built by Epic Midstream right next to their homes.

Some of those hard feelings were smoothed over when the company paid to have a road built, providing a second way in and out of that subdivision and serve as its emergency exit.

County officials held a ribbon-cutting event at the site Friday, and then got in their vehicles and drove down Pecos Lane, which was extended across a field in order to connect County Road 48 with Meadow Lane.

So why is the Pecos Lane extension so important to Suburban subdivision residents? Vital, even?

The reason is: Epic's oil-storage facility right across the street.

If something were to go wrong, residents said, the only road leading out of the subdivision takes them to Callicoatte Road and smack dab into that facility.

County Commissioner Robert Hernandez said Epic built the road as a goodwill gesture.

"Well, they just want to be good neighbors, I suppose," he said. "That’s what they more or less told me. They just wanted to show good faith and be good neighbors.”

Related Articles Residents in Annaville concerned over nearby oil tank farm

Former county commissioner for the area Carolyn Vaughan said the road was needed.

"I appreciate the fact that they did keep their word," she said. "But (the residents) needed another way out because this whole deal wasn’t fair to them in the first place. They didn’t know about it.”

Ernie Hinojosa has lived in this neighborhood for the last four years.

He said he's glad the neighborhood now has another exit.