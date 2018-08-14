Corpus Christi (KIII news) — For the third year in a row some lucky school kids are getting brand new backpacks thanks to K&M Premier Real Estate.

On Tuesday, parents lined up around the block at the firm's building to grab a new backpack filled to the top with brand new school supplies. According to organizers, they decided to go big this year and give away 500 backpacks.

"I just think it's a great way to give back to our community and we just get so fulfilled by giving back to these children and getting them ready for back to school, it just makes our hearts very warm inside," Lauren de la Garza said.

Organizers of the event said they are already planning next year's backpack give away and plan to keep it going as long as they see a need in our community.

