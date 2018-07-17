Corpus Christi (kIII new) — Monday was the first day of competition in the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships on Corpus Christi Bay.

Hundreds of competitors set sail off McGee Beach in hopes of completing the course with the fastest time. The name of the game for the competition is navigating the wind correctly.

"Sailing is a lot like playing chess. So the wind shifts, and if you play the wind shifts correctly, you sail less distance. If you navigate less distance, you get to the finish line," First Regatta Manager Mark Foster said.

Part of New Zealand sailor Max Van Der Zalm's strategy is how he positions himself on the board.

"We stand on this board. The windier it gets, the further back we stand, and we use these foot straps here to keep us on the board so we don't fall off," Van Der Zalm said. "We tend to rig the sails more with less power, so you go more for speed."

According to Van Der Zalm, he rigs his sails that way when it's windier outside. According to Denmark sailor Malene Petersen, she has to do the same thing because the winds in Corpus Christi are strong.

"In general or in average, I would say that Texas is windier than what I'm used to in Denmark," Petersen said.

On larger sailboats, the strategy for maneuvering the sails for speed is a bit different.

"And then you move forward, and then you go outside and maintain the boat flat. So if you want to maintain the boat flatter, you ease this one and maintain the boat flat," Mexican competitor Adrian Elizondo said.

Elizondo said it's all about keeping the boat smooth sailing.

"It needs to be like 10 centimeters from the water to not cause friction," Elizondo said.

The sailors will be competing all throughout the week, and the closing ceremony will be held Friday.

