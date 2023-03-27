x
Dorsey refiles petition, ensuring case to remove DA Gonzalez goes ahead

Visiting Judge David Peeples allowed the county attorney to issue citation – a move which orders Gonzalez to appear in court as early as April 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visiting judge will allow a trial to move forward that could result in the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office.

3NEWS broke the story last week that county attorney Jenny Dorsey amended and refiled a petition to remove Gonzalez.

It accuses him of incompetence and official misconduct and was originally filed by the leader of a local conservative group.

The judge will allow Gonzalez to remain in office and serve as DA pending this trial.

Gonzalez appeared before commissioners’ court last week, asking the county to pay for his legal fees, and commissioners have appealed to the Texas attorney general for an opinion on whether they're required to help Gonzalez.

