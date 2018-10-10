Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A young group of musicians is making sure some Corpus Christi middle schoolers dealing with autism and other sensory disorders still get a chance to experience the Russian renaissance.

Children dealing with the sensory disorder can sometimes have an adverse reaction to loud noises and bright lights which makes going to concerts so tricky.

According to the performers, they don't want to let the disorder stop people from experiencing Russian folk music.

"They'll talk to them a little about what their hearing, what their seeing. Moreover, it gives them an opportunity even to ask questions. So its a different concert experience than normal, " director James Moore said.

Performers with the Russian renaissance will be on stage again Wednesday night.

Tickets go on sale at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center box office at 6:30 p.m.

