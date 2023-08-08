Concrete proof it's not as hot as you think

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio Sheriff's Department fired up the Blackstone griddle to cook pancakes on Tuesday for Refugio Independent School District staff.
It was a celebration to kick off the beginning of a new school year and show appreciation for educators.
And those hotcakes were made despite high temperatures, with Refugio County Chief Deputy Sheriff Gary Wright attempting to cook a pancake on the concrete.
