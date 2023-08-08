x
Concrete proof it's not as hot as you think

The Refugio County Sheriff's Department decided to make pancakes for the educators of Refugio ISD, and out of curiosity, one sheriff decided to test how hot it was.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio Sheriff's Department fired up the Blackstone griddle to cook pancakes on Tuesday for Refugio Independent School District staff. 

It was a celebration to kick off the beginning of a new school year and show appreciation for educators.

And those hotcakes were made despite high temperatures, with Refugio County Chief Deputy Sheriff Gary Wright attempting to cook a pancake on the concrete. 

