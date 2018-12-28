Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Crews at the Palmia Golf Course in Port Aransas, Texas, had quite the mess to clean up Friday after a truck carrying a load of concrete overturned.

It happened on the golf course just off Highway 361 in Port Aransas. Crews worked to right the overturned truck and clean the concrete that was spilled all over the road.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

