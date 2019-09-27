CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 20th annual Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children Conference got underway Friday at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center.

"Every year it's something new," grandmother Nora Hernandez said. "Something different."

Hernandez has temporary custody of her six-year-old granddaughter. She said attending the Conference helped her feel less alone because there are many others going through the same thing as her.

"A lot of us grandparents have a lot to learn because some of us are new," Hernandez said.

John Lennan of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has taken part in the Conference for ten years. He said a lot has changed over that time period.

"Raising a child 20, 30 years ago is not the same as raising a child today," Lennan said. "There are new things that have come up."

Vendors at the Conference were not the only ones providing information. The keynote speaker of the event, Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jenna Heise, had quite an impact on attendees.

"It's up to us to help and find out who's hurting, and to talk to them," Heise said.

Heise said suicide is uncomfortable to talk about, but it is necessary to have that discussion with loved ones.

"We have to change these mindsets and be willing to talk to each other," Heise said. "To talk to the people we love."

Heise said that taking a child's change in behavior into consideration could save their life.

"Oh, they're just seeking attention?" Heise said. "Well then let's give it to them."

