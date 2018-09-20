Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Whether it is rap, country or Tejano music, you could say the music industry has really shaped the Coastal Bend.

In fact, the Corpus Christi Music Office is working with the Texas Music Office to show just how prominent the industry is with a special conference held Thursday. The Power on Music Summit was held at the BUS bar downtown to explain just how important music is on our tourism and economic development.

The presentation brought together singers, songwriters and other industry professionals to help more people understand the importance of growing our local music scene.

"Without local musicians, without local songwriters, without venues that support them and pay them and pay them well, we really don't have a music scene, and we actually have that here and our locals are learning about that," said Heidi Hovda, Senior Director of the Corpus Christi Film & Music Office.

Event organizers said they hope Thursday's conference will encourage City leaders to keep the Coastal Bend musician friendly.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII