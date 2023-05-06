Confidence in Stride: Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center allows riders of all abilities to take the reins

The riding center currently has about 105 riders across their programs, from all over the Coastal Bend, and could use the help of extra volunteers this summer!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that school is out, many parents may be looking to keep their children's mind and bodies active.

For children and adults with physical, emotional or learning disabilities - the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center allows riders - of all ages and all abilities - to take the reins on their life. It's where healing and fun come together.

Happily broke out the boots for this shoot! 🤠 We caught up with the good folks over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding... Posted by Leslie Adami on Monday, June 5, 2023

It's at the riding center where we met 34-year-old Chris Kemp and his mother Beverly Hill. They've been coming to the center since 2010.

Chris has cerebral palsy, and says the equine therapy helps loosen him up a lot and makes his spasms not as bad. When asked what his favorite part about coming to the riding center was, it came at no surprise: getting to ride around with the horses -- Kelly, Jake, and Santos -- but as he'll also tell you, it's the people.

"I love this place, and the people that run it!" he told 3News.

"It's just one of the things he looks forward to every week," said Hill.

Five years ago, the mother and son came across a hurdle they thought might potentially cut their time with the horses and the riding center short.

"He [Chris] was told he couldn’t do horseback anymore because he was too tall for a back-rider because they have regulations they have to follow," Hill said.

But with the support of the riding center, and by his own initiative, Chris wouldn't let that happen.

"He was determined that he was gonna do horseback, so we went home and he said 'Watch me! I’ll find something!' So, he went online and found the saddle.'"

The mother and son visit the center twice a week, and under the watchful eye of director and founder, Charlene Thomas, Chris and all the riders who come through the stables, are able to get the therapy they need to make them stronger.

"The horse is moving, he relaxes, their legs come down, so then he’s in a more natural position for walking, and he has four legs instead of two!" said Thomas.

Joanne Montesano is a registered certified therapeutic riding instructor who has been at the center with Thomas since she first opened in 2003. She said the therapeutic work is transformative, beyond just the physical.

"When I first started here, I used to leave very sad. I would think about what they couldn't do, I would think, 'Oh gosh, that poor kid, that poor rider,'" said "Now I focus on what they can do: their abilities rather than their disabilities."

The self-confidence is huge. We will get somebody who really doesn't have any, and who shows that they don't have any, to being able to take control of an animal that weighs 1,100 pounds and they are communicating with this animal."

The riders in the classes can also develop self-confidence by socialization with other riders through group activities and working in teams.

The horses will also work with children and adults with emotional disabilities and issues. They can also help people who have suffered strokes, who are navigating PTSD or have visual impairment. The list goes on, but Thomas and Montesano say, they will find a horse that works with and for every rider's needs.

"Charlene is very good at knowing if this rider needs a forward-moving horse for the best physical benefit," explained Montesano. "Or if they could benefit from a more lateral-moving horse for core-strength for balance anything like that, or if the horse just needs to be a certain gait."

The community that the riding center has established among the staff, volunteers, riders and family members is a supportive and inclusive one.

It's where parents like Laura Cable, mother to 9-year-old Liesl Cable, say they can come to and find a safe, comforting space, while also giving her daughter the therapy she needs.

"For me as a mom, it's just such a blessing this environment, all in itself is kinda like, 'Okay we're here! I can kinda let go!"

Cable shared that just this past December, Liesl was able to participate in her first horse show and was able to compete in several events, thanks to the training and confidence she's built at the center.

"This is building strength and balance for Liesl. When she’s riding a horse and working on her posture. I know she can have that independence," said Cable.

Theresa Sanborn is another mother who brings her little one to the center. Gianna is just 2-years-old and saddles up with Thomas for back-riding to help strengthen her core.

"She’s [Gianna] not sitting independently, she’s not walking yet and because of those developmental delays, along with physical therapy along with occupational therapy and speech, we’ve also put her into equine therapy," explained Sanborn.

"I enjoy that my daughter is being able to experience something she’s never had the opportunity to do. There's a lot of different aspects that this horse therapy has helped so many children in so many ways, they’re doing things that they wouldn't normally get to experience and get to do."

The riding center has classes everyday, Monday - Saturday. Most of the classes are in the evening, and hosts riders from all over the Coastal Bend.

Getting in touch with the riding center:

There are about 105 riders right now that visit the facility, and while there's plenty of hands on deck, there is a great need for more volunteers!

Whether you are interested in learning more about equine therapy at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center for a loved one, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call: 361-537-3495 or email chthorse@yahoo.com.