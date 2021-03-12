Confusion surrounding health director's role as City-County Health District prepares to split

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she is a paid City of Corpus Christi employee and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the City of Corpus Christi plans to separate from the currently existing City-County Public Health District, questions remain regarding just how that is going to look.

Annette Rodriguez is currently the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director. When 3News asked City Manager Peter Zanoni whether she will continue in that role with the City's new health department, he said she’s going with the County in the split.

The target date for that split is Jan. 18, 2022, although Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has expressed the need to push that date back by six months.

Zanoni told 3News that Rodriguez could apply to be the City’s health director, but he believes she is staying with the Nueces County Public Health District.

“Annette, like anyone else, can apply to the City’s health director position. Annette is part of the health district and so she will go with the district,” Zanoni said.

However, Rodriguez said she is a paid City employee and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“I’ve been a City employee, I think that’s where a lot of the confusion is,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been a City employee for 23 years now, full-fledged, 100-percent City, not County. A City employee.”

3News asked Zanoni again to explain what will happen with Rodriguez.

“All health district employees who don’t come to the City will go with the health district,” Zanoni said.

Rodriguez added that there are some parts of her position that were not formally ironed out.

“Actually there’s a reimbursement that the City receives from the County for my position. 40-percent. 40-percent of my salary," Rodriguez said. "That is not an arrangement that Annette Rodriguez made, that's an arrangement that was made by the leaders.”

Judge Canales said she never knew about any plan that involved Rodriguez staying with the County after the split up.

“This is the first I’ve heard of Director Rodriguez going with the County,” Canales said. “I mean, decisions, they just make decisions unilaterally. That is not allowed. That is not permitted, and it’s not right.”

Rodriguez said she is going to apply to be the director of the City's Public Health Department. As she said, she is a City employee and has been the director of the Health Department for over 20 years. She said doesn’t feel she should have to re-apply for a job she’s been doing for so many years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.