Congratulations to RTA award winners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State Transit Bus Rodeo took place at Whataburger Field.
The event is a skills competition for bus operators and mechanics. We are proud to announce a couple of local drivers who won some impressive awards.
Manuel Martinez represented Corpus Christi RTA and earned third place in a state rodeo competition for buses that are 35-feet. Oscar Zamora earned 2nd place in the 40-foot bus division.
Congratulations to them and to everyone who competed.
