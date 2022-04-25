WATCH: Congressional leaders visit Texas border

The group is expected to tour Eagle Pass in the Del Rio Sector of Border Patrol.

SAN ANTONIO — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) is visiting the Texas/Mexico border Monday with a group of fellow Republicans.

The group is expected to tour Eagle Pass in the Del Rio Sector of Border Patrol. They will be meeting with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Army National Guard.

This comes after Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed migrants to be removed from the U.S. quickly due to COVID-19. Republicans have claimed that ending this policy will result in a surge of migrants at the border.

