CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deal reached Friday to temporarily put an end to the partial government shutdown came at the heels of many Coastal Bend organizations coming together to help the workers who have been without pay for more than a month.

Representatives from those organization said government workers are not out of the woods yet.

"A lot of this has to do with helping get the word out," Congressman Michael Cloud said.

Cloud met with Friday representatives of South Texas agencies and religious-based groups in an effort to come up with a plan of action to help affected government employees.

"We ask that you continue to support our efforts through food drives, non-perishable items, gift cards that can be donated, especially for gas and perishable items," said Sarah Banta, executive director of the USO of South Texas.

Although the group met hours before President Donald Trump announced the temporary stop to the government shutdown, there still exists a need to help those who have been affected.

"We have passed a bill that, eventually once the government opens, everyone will be back paid for what's missed," Cloud said. "But in the meantime that doesn't pay the rent. That doesn't put food on the table. That doesn't pay the electric bills. All those things that still need to happen."

It could be some time before affected government employees start seeing their paychecks, so relief agencies are not stopping. They are hoping the community will continue to help, as well.

"Thankfully we have a community here in South Texas that steps up when this kind of thing happens, and so today was about bringing some people to the table and doing what we can as a community to organize and to help support who are going through this," Cloud said.