Republican Michael Cloud of Victoria, Texas, came out on top of a field of nine candidates during this past weekend's special election to temporarily fill the District 27 congressional seat.

That seat was formerly held by Blake Farenthold.

On Tuesday Cloud dropped by the Kiii-TV studios to talk about his victory and what he hopes to accomplish in office. He also discussed his position on immigration and the ongoing crisis at the border.

The congressman-elect will be officially sworn in next week. He faces Democratic candidate Eric Holguin in November for the full two-year term in that congressional seat.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII