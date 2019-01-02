CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An announcement was made Friday at the Nueces County Courthouse regarding a powerful committee critical to the military presence in the Coastal Bend.

Congressman Filemon Vela was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the House Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over national security including the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.

According to Vela, he will work to advance the interests of Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi and to gain resources for the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

County commissioners said Vela's selection to the panel is a vital step for South Texas naval bases and the nation as a whole.

"It's going to allow me to focus a lot of my time in Washington in developing relationships with the military departments that are directly responsible for the missions that are accomplished here," Vela said. "Some of the needs are national needs, and that is ensuring that military personnel is well taken care of both in the standpoint of their annual salaries and their health care."

In addition to the military programs, the Armed Services Committee has jurisdiction over space control, satellite communications, and launch services.