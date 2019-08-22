CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Michael Cloud is making himself available to his constituents in Banquete and Taft, Texas, Tuesday during mobile office hours.

The congressman will be available for the public to meet with from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the Banquete Independent School District Board Room located at 4339 4th Street.

Cloud will then make his way to Taft, Texas, where he will be available to meet with the public from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at the Kiva Hut Community Center, located at 402 Park Street.

