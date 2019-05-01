Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Congressman Michael Cloud said he is disappointed by the lack of progress when it comes to resolving the ongoing partial government shutdown.

According to Cloud, he blames Democratic leadership for not trying during negotiations.

"We went from a request of $25 billion in securing our border down to $5.7, and there were talks of $2, and we still couldn't find any agreement on it," Cloud said. "And so we need to get to the point where we can move forward and get our government up and running again."

Trump declared on Friday that he could keep parts of the government shut down for months or even years if talks with Democratic leadership continue to be stalled.



