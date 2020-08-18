Congressman Roger Williams receives briefing on Vanessa Guillen case from Fort Hood leadership

Congressman Roger Williams is set to hold a press conference at Coryell County Main Street Annex on Tuesday at 1:45 PM to give a briefing.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Congressman Roger Williams is set to hold a press conference at Coryell County Main Street Annex on Tuesday at 1:45 PM to give a briefing after his meeting with leadership and personnel at Fort Hood.

He will also be joined by Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, County Judge Roger Miller, Coryell Memorial Health System CEO David Byrom and small business owners to discuss federal relief delivered to Coryell County during COVID-19.

This comes after his briefing with Fort hood about the ongoing Vanessa Guillen case.

Guillen was killed on post on April 22. Her family claimed she was being sexually harassed but Fort Hood investigators found no evidence supporting the claim.

An Army Criminal Investigation Division criminal complaint said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in an armory room on post then, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered her body and buried the remains in three holes near the Leon River in Bell County.

The remains were found on June 30. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1. Aguilar was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence and was in the McClennan County Jail with no bond.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy named five civilians on July 30 to be part of an independent review of the command climate and culture on post and in the surrounding military community around Fort Hood.