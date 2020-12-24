South Texas Congressman Filemon Vela supports raising stimulus checks to $2,000, will vote Monday

In the meantime, Congress moved forward with the comprehensive funding package and COVID-19 relief package, including a $600 stimulus plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — US Representative Filemon Vela announced today that he supports stimulus checks to Americans of $2,000.

"$600, for most of the people receiving it, won't last until January," the South Texas congressman said at a press conference after House Republicans blocked an increase in COVID-19 relief checks for American families.

The continuing resolution extending government funding will expire on December 28th if the President does not sign the legislation passed by the House and Senate, Vela's office said.

In the meantime, Congress moved forward with the comprehensive funding package and COVID-19 relief package, including a $600 stimulus plan.

Today, I joined @LeaderHoyer at a news conference after Reps blocked an increase in #COVID19 relief checks for American families.



$600 is not enough, and I support increasing that amount to $2k. I look forward to voting in favor of this change on Mon.



Watch my remarks below. pic.twitter.com/uacCU07i1Y — US Rep. Filemon Vela (@RepFilemonVela) December 24, 2020

The plan passed both the House and the Senate and it’s now up to President Trump whether he’ll veto it or sign it into law. He has 10 days to make up his mind, so Jan 3rd is his deadline.

Unfortunately, Vela's office said, unemployment benefits are set to expire Dec 31st.

Congress is moving forward with trying to increase the $600 amount to $2k- an amount Trump asked for. The House will vote on that on Monday, along with voting to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

If the President does veto the $600 stimulus plan that’s already sitting on his desk, then Congress can move to override that veto but would need 2/3 support in both the House and Senate. This could jeopardize the date of the bill, Vela's office said, and potentially put us in a position where nothing gets officially signed into law until Biden takes over.

