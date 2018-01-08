Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Conn Brown Harbor fishing pier in Aransas Pass reopened Wednesday for the first time since it was shut down by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm tore sections off the pier and knocked out lighting for evening fishing. After 11 months, the City of Aransas Pass was able to completely repair the damage, and City Manager Gary Edwards said it's a big draw for tourists as well as locals.

"It's approaching full use level there at Conn Brown. We still have more work to do. There's still storm-related issues. In fact, we had a meeting this morning on issues dealing with the Conn Brown Harbor that are storm-related that are now going out for bid," Edwards said.

Work at the Pier included rewiring and replacing light poles. According to Edwards, anglers had been bringing lanterns for night fishing already.

FEMA is expected to reimburse the town for the repairs.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII